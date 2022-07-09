Overview

Dr. Lori Leslie, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Leslie works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.