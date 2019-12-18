See All Ophthalmologists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Lori Lebow, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lori Lebow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.

Dr. Lebow works at Gainesville Eye Associates, Gainesville, GA in Gainesville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Gainesville Eye Associates
    2061 Beverly Rd, Gainesville, GA 30501 (770) 532-4444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Dystrophy
Nystagmus
Stye
Retinal Dystrophy
Nystagmus
Stye

Retinal Dystrophy
Nystagmus
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Exophoria
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
LASIK
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinopathy
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Dec 18, 2019
    Dr. Lori is a bomb ,she and her staff is a 10 all the way.
    Harrison Bartlett — Dec 18, 2019
    About Dr. Lori Lebow, MD

    Ophthalmology
    24 years of experience
    English
    1376652883
    Education & Certifications

    Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Lebow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebow is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Lebow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lebow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Lebow works at Gainesville Eye Associates, Gainesville, GA in Gainesville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lebow's profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

