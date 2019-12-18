Overview

Dr. Lori Lebow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.



Dr. Lebow works at Gainesville Eye Associates, Gainesville, GA in Gainesville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.