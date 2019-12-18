Dr. Lori Lebow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Lebow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Lebow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
Dr. Lebow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gainesville Eye Associates2061 Beverly Rd, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-4444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lebow?
Dr. Lori is a bomb ,she and her staff is a 10 all the way.
About Dr. Lori Lebow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1376652883
Education & Certifications
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebow works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.