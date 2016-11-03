Overview

Dr. Lori Leaseburge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.



Dr. Leaseburge works at Dr Randolph Ageless and Wellness in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.