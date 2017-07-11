Dr. Lori Laycock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laycock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Laycock, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lori Laycock, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Laycock works at
Dupage Obstetrics & Gynecology2001 S Wiesbrook Rd, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 614-4000
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am an active and busy middle aged woman managing a few health conditions. Dr. Laycock is wonderful. I actually look forward to appointments! 1. Respect. In the year I've been a patient of Dr. Laycock, everyone on her team has been professional and respectful. I can't believe how much time and energy they give me each visit. I really appreciate it! 2. Efficiency. I've experience very low wait times, in both the waiting room and the treatment room! 3. Effective. Great advice and medical care!
About Dr. Lori Laycock, DO
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1316045206
- MacNeal Hospital
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Laycock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laycock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laycock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laycock works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Laycock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laycock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laycock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laycock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.