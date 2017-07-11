Overview

Dr. Lori Laycock, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Laycock works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Wheaton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.