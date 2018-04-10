Dr. Lori Larue, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Larue, DPM
Dr. Lori Larue, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Foot Care Group1601 Milltown Rd Ste 24, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 998-0178
- Christiana Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. LaRue was so kind to my Mom. She was extremely sweet and empathetic. She was very informative and gently and kindly answered all of my questions.
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Larue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larue accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larue speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Larue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larue.
