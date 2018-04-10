See All Podiatrists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Lori Larue, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Larue works at Foot Care Group in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot Care Group
    1601 Milltown Rd Ste 24, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 998-0178

  • Christiana Hospital

Hammer Toe Repair
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    About Dr. Lori Larue, DPM

    Podiatry
    35 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1912964446
    Education & Certifications

    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Dr. Lori Larue, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Larue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

