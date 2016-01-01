Dr. Lariviere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Lariviere, MD
Dr. Lori Lariviere, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
County of Butte560 Cohasset Rd Ste 175, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 891-2784
County of Butte3217 Cohasset Rd, Chico, CA 95973 Directions (530) 891-2986
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Dr. Lariviere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lariviere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lariviere.
