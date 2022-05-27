See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Lori Kramer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lori Kramer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.

Dr. Kramer works at Saint Luke's Women's Health North in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Luke's Women's Health North
    5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 310, Kansas City, MO 64154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 880-1025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road

HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 27, 2022
    Dr. Kramer was very sensitive and clearly passionate about her patients. I never felt rushed and she took her time explaining all my needs and options, never pressuring me in any direction. I felt like we were partnering in my care not just being told what to do.
    Jen M — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Lori Kramer, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881810513
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kramer works at Saint Luke's Women's Health North in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Kramer’s profile.

    Dr. Kramer has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

