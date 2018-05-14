Dr. Lori Joy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Joy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Joy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Locations
Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology1415 N Houk Rd Ste A, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 924-1990
Valley Obgyn1334 N Whitman Ln Ste 220, Liberty Lake, WA 99019 Directions (509) 924-1990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough and would definitely recommend her to family and friends. I have suffered from PCOS and endometriosis for years. She is very proactive and I was so happy to finally find her.
About Dr. Lori Joy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joy works at
Dr. Joy has seen patients for Breech Position, Amniocentesis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Joy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.