Dr. Lori Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lori Johnson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp.1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-4573
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I highly recommend Dr Lori Johnson for allergy issues. She is extremely thorough in her testing and researching current trends in the medical field. She spends time to listen to her patients and asks for their input as to what seems to help or hinder treatment Dr Johnson has called me several times to discuss test results and has coordinated what she has done with my primary care doctor. That insures a consistent plan of treatment. She is professional, polite and energizing Both my wife and I are 100% satisfied with Dr Johnson and glad to recommend her
- Allergy & Immunology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1386648129
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.