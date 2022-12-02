Dr. Lori Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Jensen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Boulder4715 Arapahoe Ave Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 385-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Longmont United Hospital
- Lutheran Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
Many visits! She is always upbeat, supportive, and gives good well-considered advice.
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1437133527
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Oncology
