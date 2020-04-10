See All Pediatricians in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Lori Huff, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lori Huff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Huff works at MUSC Women's Health at East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Women's Health East Cooper
    1280 Hospital Dr Unit 300, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Circumcision

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Apr 10, 2020
    Dr Huff took care of my twins while they were in the nicu. She was also the doctor to deliver the news that my son had Down syndrome. I’ve heard so many horror stories of people recieving these terrible insensitive postnatal diagnosis. Dr huff delivered the news in such a gentle comforting way. My memory of that night and that conversation is a blur after the words left her mouth. I don’t remember responding at all. I think I waited until she left the room to break down, But again, I’m not sure. What I do remember is that she was so kind and told me “this sounds scary, but this isn’t bad news”. I’m so grateful it was Dr huff to give me my sweet boys diagnoses that night.
    Apr 10, 2020
    About Dr. Lori Huff, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1558516443
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
    • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

