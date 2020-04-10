Dr. Lori Huff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Huff, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Huff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Women's Health East Cooper1280 Hospital Dr Unit 300, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Huff took care of my twins while they were in the nicu. She was also the doctor to deliver the news that my son had Down syndrome. I’ve heard so many horror stories of people recieving these terrible insensitive postnatal diagnosis. Dr huff delivered the news in such a gentle comforting way. My memory of that night and that conversation is a blur after the words left her mouth. I don’t remember responding at all. I think I waited until she left the room to break down, But again, I’m not sure. What I do remember is that she was so kind and told me “this sounds scary, but this isn’t bad news”. I’m so grateful it was Dr huff to give me my sweet boys diagnoses that night.
About Dr. Lori Huff, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1558516443
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
