Dr. Lori Honeycutt, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lori Honeycutt, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Honeycutt works at Absolute Dermatology & Medi-Spa in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Absolute Dermatology & Medi-Spa
    1103 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 257-7600
    Monday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Scabies
Dermatitis
Acne
Scabies

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lori Honeycutt, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568469443
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Honeycutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honeycutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Honeycutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Honeycutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Honeycutt works at Absolute Dermatology & Medi-Spa in Cedar Park, TX. View the full address on Dr. Honeycutt’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Honeycutt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honeycutt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honeycutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honeycutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

