Dr. Lori Holtzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Holtzman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women.
Dr. Holtzman works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office1920 Kirby Pkwy Ste 204, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 350-2639Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
LOVE LOVE Lori Holtzman. She has a true concern for children and their healthcare and listens attentively! We have seen her since my child was born and will follow wherever she goes!
About Dr. Lori Holtzman, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1023018587
Education & Certifications
- Akron Chldns Hosp
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
