Dr. Lori Hobbs, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lori Hobbs, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    4859 W Slauson Ave Ste 409, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 253-3668
    Martin Luther King Jr - Harbor Hospital
    12021 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 668-4424

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Discoloration
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lori Hobbs, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104831866
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Hobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hobbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

