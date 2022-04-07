Overview

Dr. Lori Hemrock, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hemrock works at Hope Center For Cancer Care in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.