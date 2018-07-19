Dr. Lori Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Hansen, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Hansen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Hansen works at
Locations
-
1
Lori E Hansen, MD13313 N Meridian Ave Ste A3, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-8866Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hansen?
Choosing to visit Dr. Hansen and having her perform my procedure was one of the best decisions I have made for myself. She made my experience with cosmetic surgery a positive one from start to finish and I can not thank her enough for giving me my confidence back. Her office team is amazing and informative, as well. I love them all!
About Dr. Lori Hansen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1447429972
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Beverly Hills CA
- Otolaryngology Residency - ENT - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Carraway Meth Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.