Dr. Taryn Yancey, DDS
Overview
Dr. Taryn Yancey, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sebring, FL.
Dr. Yancey works at
Locations
Aspen Dental1855 US HIGHWAY 27 N, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (844) 225-7248
Aspen Dental8200 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34238 Directions (855) 384-3613
Aspen Dental1602 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Directions (844) 227-5260Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Taryn Yancey, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yancey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yancey accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yancey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yancey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yancey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.