Dr. Lori Gordon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Advanced Heart And Lung Disease Center in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.