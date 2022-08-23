Dr. Lori Fulton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- MS
- Jackson
- Dr. Lori Fulton, MD
Dr. Lori Fulton, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Fulton, MD is a Pediatric Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pediatric Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fulton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lori J Fulton MD1963 W Mcdowell Rd, Jackson, MS 39204 Directions (601) 372-3632
-
2
Lori J Fulton, MD971 Lakeland Dr Ste 661, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Merit Health Central
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Disorders
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat High Risk Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Adiana® Permanent Contraception
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Behçet's Disease
- View other providers who treat Birth
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Breech Position
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervix Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Condyloma
- View other providers who treat Cyst
- View other providers who treat Dermoid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Dilation and Curettage
- View other providers who treat Dysmenorrhea
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Disorders
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Hyperplasia
- View other providers who treat Endometritis
- View other providers who treat Enterocele
- View other providers who treat Family Counseling
- View other providers who treat Family Planning Services
- View other providers who treat Female Genital Disorders
- View other providers who treat Female Pelvic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Female Urinary Stress Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Galactorrhea
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Genital Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Genital Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Gestational Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis Suppurativa
- View other providers who treat Hirsutism
- View other providers who treat Hormone Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Hydatidiform Mole
- View other providers who treat Imperforate Hymen
- View other providers who treat Implantable Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Infertility
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Infections
- View other providers who treat Local Anesthesia
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Maternal Hypotension Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Monarc® Suburethral Sling
- View other providers who treat Multiple Gestation
- View other providers who treat Multiple Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Natural Childbirth
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Oligomenorrhea
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Diseases
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Remnant Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Ovulatory Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Depression
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Prenatal Care and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Routine Gynecological Care
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Stress Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Tubal Adhesion
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Urgency
- View other providers who treat Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Uterine Polyp
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Candidiasis
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Dryness
- View other providers who treat Vaginismus
- View other providers who treat Venipuncture
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Diseases
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Lesion
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Vestibulitis
- View other providers who treat Vulvitis
- View other providers who treat Vulvodynia
- View other providers who treat Vulvovaginitis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mississippi Health Partners
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Fulton?
Dr. Fulton took her time to listen to my concerns. My first appointment with Dr. Fulton was the most thorough of any initial appointment with any medical specialist. She was determined to find the cause of my problem which other GYNs had been unable to solve. My problem did require surgery, which Dr. Fulton performed. My surgery went smoothly and I had little to no pain afterwards. If you need a GYN who is super compassionate, an expert in her field, and a gifted surgeon, I highly recommend Dr. Lori Fulton!
About Dr. Lori Fulton, MD
- Pediatric Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1427149582
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Tulane
- Charity/Tulane
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulton works at
Dr. Fulton has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.