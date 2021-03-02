Dr. Lori Fritts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Fritts, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Fritts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Fritts works at
Locations
Lori L. Fritts MD LLC3 Northwestern Dr, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 726-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, caring doctor and human being. Highly skilled surgeon. Had a thyroidectomy in 2004 and you can barely see my scar. Highly recommend Dr. Fritts. One of the best doctors I have encountered.
About Dr. Lori Fritts, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1295867737
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritts has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritts.
