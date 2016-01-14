Dr. Lori Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Ford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Locations
Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center1011 Honor Heights Dr, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 577-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor. Very knowledgable. Excellent bedside manners. Listens to you and doesn't try to rush you. She is an amazing woman. Made me feel very comfortable and that isn't a topic that I feel comfortable talking about. Very friendly and works hard to make sure you are taken care of. All staff is very friendly and helpful. And if you have any questions and they don't know how to answer they will find someone who does if Dr ford is in with another patient or have her call you back very quickly.
About Dr. Lori Ford, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1740276955
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
