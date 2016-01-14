Overview

Dr. Lori Ford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



Dr. Ford works at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.