Dr. Lori Fitzgerald, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lori Fitzgerald, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Canfield, OH.
Locations
Exquisite Dental Care5711 Shields Rd Ste A, Canfield, OH 44406 Directions (330) 791-4435
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Lovely office , kind friendly staff, explained each procedure , stress free experience .
About Dr. Lori Fitzgerald, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1265505663
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
