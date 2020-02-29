Dr. Lori Fedoronko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedoronko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Fedoronko, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Fedoronko, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Lori Fedoronko M D P C.1350 Kirts Blvd Ste 155, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 362-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Fedoronko for over 5 years. I have always received excellent care and treatment. A week ago, I had a tough fall on a driveway with my face bearing the brunt of the impact. I was not a pretty sight. I called on Friday (office closed on Fridays) and left a message asking if they could fit me in if they were open on Saturday, February 22. They did. I received great concern. Dr. Fedoronko spent time and care cleaning my wounds and making sure they were grime free. I received instructions for care. Within 24 hours the healing process was well on its way. I was so very grateful for their prompt and thorough attention. I returned less than a week later and the healing has been miraculous! (I am 71 years old) The office staff couldn't have been more attentive and comforting. I am grateful for each and every one in that office who reassured me through a somewhat difficult time. I very highly recommend Dr. Lori Fedoronko and her wonderful staff. P.S
About Dr. Lori Fedoronko, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Fedoronko works at
