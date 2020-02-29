Overview

Dr. Lori Fedoronko, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Fedoronko works at Lori Fedoronko MD PC in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Herpes Simplex Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.