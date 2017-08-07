Dr. Lori Dirusso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dirusso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Dirusso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Dirusso, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University College and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Dirusso works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente - Wheat Ridge4803 Ward Rd, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 963-0731
CPMG Kaiser Permanente10350 E Dakota Ave, Denver, CO 80247 Directions (303) 963-0730
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr DiRusso has cared for my 3 sons for their entire lives. As babies she had a beautiful nurturing manner with them and was always attentive to parent concerns. As they grew, she spoke more and more to the children, and treats teens with increasing respect for their growth and development, making them feel grown up and in charge of their own care, including their relationships, safe choices & mental health. We have been so grateful to have her as a partner in raising happy, healthy young men.
About Dr. Lori Dirusso, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio University College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dirusso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dirusso accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dirusso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dirusso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirusso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dirusso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dirusso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.