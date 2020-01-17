Dr. Lori Delgaudio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgaudio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Delgaudio, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Delgaudio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
Obgyn Associates LLC545 N River St Ste 100, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 208-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Delgaudio makes an uncomfortable type of visit as pleasant as possible. She is professional, knowledgeable,caring and understanding. I’m very pleased to have her as my doctor!
About Dr. Lori Delgaudio, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delgaudio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delgaudio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgaudio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgaudio has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delgaudio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgaudio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgaudio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delgaudio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delgaudio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.