Overview

Dr. Lori Deblasi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Deblasi works at MUSC Health - Floyd Medical Group in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.