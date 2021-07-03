Overview

Dr. Lori Dao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Dao works at PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY, PA in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.