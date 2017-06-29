Dr. Cretella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Cretella, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Cretella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Cretella works at
Locations
Gastroenterology - North Haven4A Devine St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 287-6920
Internal Medicine - Orange325 Boston Post Rd Ste 2F, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 789-6047
Neurological Associates of New Haven P.c.330 Orchard St Ste 216, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 789-6047
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cretella is a wonderful neurologist. She has helped me with my headaches and helped bring my life back to normal! I'm actually taking less medications and have never felt better.
About Dr. Lori Cretella, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1619934130
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cretella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cretella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cretella has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cretella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cretella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cretella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cretella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cretella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.