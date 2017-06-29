Overview

Dr. Lori Cretella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Cretella works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in North Haven, CT with other offices in Orange, CT and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.