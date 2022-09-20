Overview

Dr. Lori Coors, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ New Mexico and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Coors works at Texas Retina Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Floaters and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.