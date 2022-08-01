Dr. Lori Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Cooper, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Cooper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Polyclinic904 7th Ave # 103, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-5572
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- LifeWise
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?
Dr. Cooper has been my Endo for 6 years now she’s an awesome dr. She always answers all my questions and explains everything perfectly. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Lori Cooper, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1497078091
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Chief Residency
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Albany Med Coll
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hyperparathyroidism and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.