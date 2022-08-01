Overview

Dr. Lori Cooper, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Cooper works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hyperparathyroidism and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.