Dr. Lori Channell, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Channell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Swedish OB/GYN Specialists916 N 10th Pl Bldg 306, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 391-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for 20 years and 2 pregnancies. Dr. Channel is caring, smart, always willing to answer questions. She is current on the developments in her field and explains things well. I feel that she is detailed and careful. My favorite doctor so far. :) Highly recommend. The office is usually on time with appointments and responsive.
About Dr. Lori Channell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Med Center
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Channell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Channell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Channell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Channell works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Channell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Channell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Channell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Channell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.