Dr. Lori Carrillo, MD
Dr. Lori Carrillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Accent On Womens Health2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 240, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (541) 677-4427
- Mercy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I'm so shocked by the bad reviews!! I absolutely love Carrillo. I have so many amazing memories with her for all 3 of my pregnancies. I decided to not have anymore after she left the practice. 3 c sections and an infected gallbladder with the first (which was removed at 9 weeks!) she always had my best interest! I had hyperemisis the whole 40 weeks with all 3 and she was my savor. Her and Joyce were like family to me! Never cut my time short and was always straight up with some giggles in between! I totally miss her!!! -Tiffany Cota
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205864790
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Carrillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrillo works at
Dr. Carrillo speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrillo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrillo.
