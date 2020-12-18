Overview

Dr. Lori Carrillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Carrillo works at Accent On Womens Health in Roseburg, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.