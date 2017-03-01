Dr. Lori Breaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Breaux, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Breaux, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Breaux works at
Locations
-
1
Brentwood Pediatrics5111 Maryland Way Ste 301, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 661-4256
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Breaux?
Dr. Breaux is really sweet and great with kids. She makes sure all questions are answered.
About Dr. Lori Breaux, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1942296751
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breaux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breaux accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breaux works at
Dr. Breaux speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Breaux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.