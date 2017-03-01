Overview

Dr. Lori Breaux, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Breaux works at Brentwood Pediatrics in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.