Overview

Dr. Lori Book, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Book works at UCHealth Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.