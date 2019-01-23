Dr. Lori Boken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Boken, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Boken, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
Kaweah Delta Medical Center400 W Mineral King Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 624-2000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Gupta Vinod Md100 Willow Plz Ste 201, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 627-9284
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boken did my hysterectomy. I am very pleased. Great surgeon. Very caring and explains everything. Great bedside manners too.
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
