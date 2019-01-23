Overview

Dr. Lori Boken, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Boken works at Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.