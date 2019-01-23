See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Visalia, CA
Dr. Lori Boken, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Lori Boken, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Dr. Boken works at Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaweah Delta Medical Center
    400 W Mineral King Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 624-2000
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Gupta Vinod Md
    100 Willow Plz Ste 201, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 627-9284

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaweah Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 23, 2019
    Dr. Boken did my hysterectomy. I am very pleased. Great surgeon. Very caring and explains everything. Great bedside manners too.
    Debi in Visalia, CA — Jan 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lori Boken, MD
    About Dr. Lori Boken, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609824325
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Boken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boken has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boken works at Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Boken’s profile.

    Dr. Boken has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

