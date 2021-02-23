Overview

Dr. Lori Alfonse, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton.



Dr. Alfonse works at LVPG Surgical Oncology-1240 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Norristown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.