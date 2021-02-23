Dr. Lori Alfonse, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfonse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Alfonse, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton.
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
I cannot say enough abt Dr. Alfonse. She was professional and experienced yet her bed side manner was what really made me feel comfortable. She is the best!
About Dr. Lori Alfonse, DO
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Mercy Suburban Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- The Pennsylvania State University
- General Surgery
