Dr. Lori Accordino, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Accordino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Forest Hills Pediatrics12200 Park Central Dr Ste 255, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 553-0705
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great pediatrician. we’ve been with her for 7 years and with two babies. She is smart and kind, great with this kids and always calls personally to follow up on the baby with test results or if the baby is sick.
About Dr. Lori Accordino, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Accordino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Accordino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Accordino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Accordino.
