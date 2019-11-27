See All Pediatricians in Dallas, TX
Dr. Lori Accordino, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lori Accordino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Accordino works at Forest Hills Pediatrics in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forest Hills Pediatrics
    12200 Park Central Dr Ste 255, Dallas, TX 75251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 553-0705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Ataxia
Bedwetting
Abdominal Pain
Ataxia
Bedwetting

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bedwetting
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Circumcision
Constipation
Difficulty With Walking
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gait Abnormality
Immunization Administration
Iodine Deficiency
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Newborn Jaundice
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 27, 2019
    Great pediatrician. we’ve been with her for 7 years and with two babies. She is smart and kind, great with this kids and always calls personally to follow up on the baby with test results or if the baby is sick.
    Aprice — Nov 27, 2019
    About Dr. Lori Accordino, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447337605
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Accordino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Accordino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Accordino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Accordino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Accordino works at Forest Hills Pediatrics in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Accordino’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Accordino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Accordino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Accordino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Accordino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

