Dr. Loretta Mueller, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loretta Mueller, DO is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Headache Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Headache Management. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
Cooper University Health Care2339 Route 70 W # 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been with the Dr for over almost a decade . Very happy with her expertise and the time she takes to listen . She was recommended by my old Dr. Best referral I’ve ever gotten !
About Dr. Loretta Mueller, DO
- Headache Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1912977950
Education & Certifications
- Atlantic City Medical Center|UMDNJ
- Kennedy Memorial Hosptials
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Headache Management
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mueller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
