Overview

Dr. Loretta Mueller, DO is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Headache Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Headache Management. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Mueller works at Cooper University Health Care Cherry Hill, NJ in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.