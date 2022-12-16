See All Other Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Loretta Metzger, MD

Concierge Medicine
4.5 (31)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Loretta Metzger, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1701 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 4A, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 779-3252

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Canker Sore
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Canker Sore
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I don't know what I would do without Dr. Metzger. She is always on top of my medical concerns and I feel very well taken care of. She's been a lifesaver to me and I appreciate everything she and her staff do for me.
    Ruth — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Loretta Metzger, MD

    • Concierge Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346213741
    Education & Certifications

    • University Med Ctr/Univ Med Center
    • University Med Center
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Metzger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

