Overview

Dr. Loretta Loftus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Loftus works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.