Dr. Loretta Loftus, MD

Hematology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Loretta Loftus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Loftus works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Urology of Virginia Pllc
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 745-4673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Moffitt Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    About Dr. Loretta Loftus, MD

    • Hematology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1891714895
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Rochester Medical Center-Medical Oncology
    • University Kansas Medical Center
    • University Kansas Medical Center, Dept. Internal Medicine
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    • Tulane University
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loretta Loftus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loftus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loftus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loftus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loftus works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Loftus’s profile.

    Dr. Loftus has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loftus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Loftus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loftus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loftus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loftus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

