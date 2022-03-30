Dr. Hallock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loretta Hallock, DO
Overview
Dr. Loretta Hallock, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital.

Locations
Northern Light Mercy Womens Health Portland195 Fore River Pkwy Ste 310, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 553-6920
Northeast Medial Group4 Corporate Dr Ste 286, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 929-9000
Northern Light Mercy Hospital175 Fore River Pkwy, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 553-6920
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hallock was friendly, professional and asked a lot of questions to get to know me and review my conditions. The exam was quick and not painful.
About Dr. Loretta Hallock, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1881960201
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hallock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hallock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallock.
