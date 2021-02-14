Overview

Dr. Loretta Chou, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Chou works at DEPARTMENT OF DERMATOLOGY in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.