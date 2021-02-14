Dr. Chou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loretta Chou, MD
Dr. Loretta Chou, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Stanford Orthopedic Sports Medicine Clinic450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-5643
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Dr Chou is the most competent ankle surgeon I’ve ever had. I was flown from Detroit just to have trauma surgery on my leg and ankle. From beginning to the end Dr Chou and her staff were positive and professional. Several times while waiting for x-rays I met other patients who came from far away just to have Dr Chou as their surgeon. She is truly an amazing surgeon and I thank her and her entire staff for helping me walk again.
About Dr. Loretta Chou, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Orthopedic Surgery
