Dr. Loreto Lizardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lizardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loreto Lizardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Loreto Lizardo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Dr. Lizardo works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Growth Partial Care498 William St, East Orange, NJ 07017 Directions (973) 678-7443
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lizardo?
Tried to make an appointment but found out she retired 2 years ago.
About Dr. Loreto Lizardo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1235299330
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lizardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lizardo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lizardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lizardo works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lizardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lizardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lizardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lizardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.