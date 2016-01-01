Dr. Zanotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorenzo Zanotti, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorenzo Zanotti, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Zanotti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aria Health Center10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Zanotti?
About Dr. Lorenzo Zanotti, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1255656211
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Northwell Health Lenox Hill
- St George's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zanotti works at
Dr. Zanotti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zanotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zanotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.