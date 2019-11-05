Dr. Triana III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenzo Triana III, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorenzo Triana III, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Triana III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Parkway Psychiatric5824 W Plano Pkwy Ste 104, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 818-9355
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Triana III?
Very knowledgeable and a great listener. Helped me and my family
About Dr. Lorenzo Triana III, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1699700955
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Triana III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Triana III works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Triana III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triana III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Triana III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Triana III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.