Overview

Dr. Lorenzo Suarez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Calexico, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Suarez works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Calexico, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.