Dr. Lorenzo Sampson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Sampson works at Aiken Surgical Associates in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.