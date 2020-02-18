See All Neurosurgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Lorenzo Rinaldo, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Dr. Lorenzo Rinaldo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Dr. Rinaldo works at Mayo Clinic-rochester in Rochester, MN with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905
    Ucsf Palliative Care Clinic
    400 Parnassus Ave Fl 8, San Francisco, CA 94143

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
    Feb 18, 2020
    One of the best! Assisted Dr. Kendall Lee with my successful lumbar lamenectomy in September 2017. No back issues since that procedure. Very personable physician.
    Allan Scholbrock — Feb 18, 2020
    About Dr. Lorenzo Rinaldo, MD

    Neurosurgery
    6 years of experience
    English
    1710366695
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

