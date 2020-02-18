Overview

Dr. Lorenzo Rinaldo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Rinaldo works at Mayo Clinic-rochester in Rochester, MN with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

