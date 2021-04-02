Dr. Lorenzo Pacelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorenzo Pacelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lorenzo Pacelli, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Or Health Science University Hospital
Locations
Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-3331
Scripps Clinic - Torrey Pines10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7989Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Did surgery on my wrist and did a great job!
About Dr. Lorenzo Pacelli, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
