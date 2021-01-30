Overview

Dr. Lorenzo Munoz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY VERACRUZANA-VERACRUZ / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Munoz works at Live Better Health Center in Pinellas Park, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.